Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan to switch NCR industries units to PNG

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan to switch NCR industries units to PNG

Premium
The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked the three states to audit and inspect the industries, which are already connected to PNG supply
1 min read . 01:06 PM IST Livemint

  • In Haryana, 408 of the 1,469 identified industrial units have already shifted to PNG
  • The Commission for Air Quality Management also asked the three states to develop an action plan to supply PNG in the industrial areas in NCR where gas supplies are not available

Air Quality Management commission has directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to shift all identified industries units in NCR to piped natural gas (PNG).

The Commission for Air Quality Management also asked the three states to develop an action plan to supply PNG in the industrial areas in NCR where gas supplies are not available.

According to the PTI news agency, 408 of the 1,469 identified industrial units have already shifted to PNG in Haryana.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,161 of the 2,273 such units have switched over to PNG. And, in Rajasthan, 124 of the 436 such units have so far made the shift.

The AQM commission has asked the three states to audit and inspect the industries, which are already connected to PNG supply, and ensure that these units are not using any other polluting fuels like coal, etc.

Besides, the commission told these states to prevent the use of unapproved fuels in the NCR region and take stringent action against defaulting units.

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan have to submit a compliance report to the commission by August 31.

