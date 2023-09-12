comScore
Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall forces school closures in these districts today
In reaction to continuous heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, schools in Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki declared a closure on Wednesday.

As reported by ANI, “All schools from pre-primary to class 12 to remain closed today, 12th September in the wake of inclement weather conditions in Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri districts and a weather warning by IMD."

"In view of the warning of heavy rain issued by the Meteorological Department and the bad weather in Barabanki for the last few hours, in all the government/non-government aided/private schools from pre-primary to class 12 of all the boards in all the urban and rural areas of Barabanki district, teaching work will be suspended on September 11 and 12 2023. Make sure to strictly comply with the said order. The authenticity of this order can be confirmed by the school management, parents and students on the district website www.barabanki.nic.in.

According to the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) in Sitapur, it has been decided that all government and private schools will not be in operation today and will remain closed.

As per Gautam Buddh Nagar district authorities, a decision has been made to close all educational institutions, encompassing schools, colleges, and universities, in Noida and Greater Noida for today in honour of the Guru Dronacharya Mela. 

“The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair held in Dankaur. The fair holds historical significance. The district magistrate has the power to order holidays on such occasions and accordingly, all educational institutions have been informed to remain closed on Tuesday," Singh told PTI.

"Significant Rainfall was observed over Uttar Pradesh from 0830 hrs IST to 1730 hrs IST of today, the 11th September Bahraich (IMD Observatory)-98.4 mm Bahraich (AWS)-97 mm Itwa (AWS) Siddharthnagar-50 mm Lucknow - 17.2 mm Fursatganj (Raebareilly)-15.9 mm Lucknow (AWS)-15 mm," IMD posted on X.

Following this weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department located in Dehradun issued a warning.

Furthermore, IMD reported that the rainfall in August across both Central India and the South Peninsular region marked the lowest levels since 1901, signifying one of the most severe instances of monsoon deficiency in recorded history.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
