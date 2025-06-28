Uttar Pradesh horror: 2 workers die after drowning in 12-ft-deep blood collection tank — Here's what happened

Uttar Pradesh horror: Two workers of a meat processing factory allegedly died after falling into a 12-foot-deep blood collection tank. The incident reported from Aligarh, happened while the employees were trying to clean the tank late on Thursday night and accidentally fell into the septic container. As per the Times of India reported, no police complaint was so far filed by the families of the deceased, who were involved in performing their last rites.

After the fatal fall in the tank filled with blood, both workers lost consciousness and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors confirmed that the bodies of the workers were lifeless when they arrived in the hospital and were sent for medical examination.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Imran Ahmed and 30-year-old Asif Ahmed, hailed from Aligarh. They were instructed to visit the factory located in Roravar police station area while they were wrapping up their work on June 26 and were preparing to retire for the day. However, family members of the victims accuse the contractor of calling the workers for service during odd hours of the night and blamed him for negligence.

Informing that police complaint in this matter has not been filed, Roravar Station House Officer Shishupal Sharma said, "Post-mortem report is awaited. We have launched an investigation and appropriate action will be taken. No police complaint has been filed so far," TOI reported.

According to Imran's wife Khushboo, she received information about her husband's death on the morning of June 27. She claimed that the contractor had threatened to stop Imran's wages if he refused to report to work at the untimely hour. "My husband left for the factory in the night and we received a call from the factory management on Friday morning, informing us that he was admitted to hospital. When we reached the hospital, we were told that he had died," TOI quoted Khushboo as saying.

‘Promised to pay ₹ 300’ Asif's wife Boby demanded justice and claimed that the contractor promised to pay ₹300 for the late night work hours. She said, “The labour contractor promised to pay ₹300 if my husband went to the factory at night. I came to know about his death in the morning. We want justice.”