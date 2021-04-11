No more than five people will be allowed to enter a religious place at one time in Uttar Pradesh , said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday as Covid-19 cases reach record high.

"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of Covid-19. Covid management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemic," Adityanath directed the state officials.

The Chief Minister said that movement in the containment zones should be strictly prohibited.

"Along with this, the doorstep delivery system should be effectively operated to provide the necessary materials to the citizens in the containment cones. This action should be monitored through an integrated command and control centre," he said.

Adityanath directed that monitoring committees should be made active and taken for movement control in the containment cones.

Meanwhile, Mathura district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal has stated that nobody would be allowed to enter any temple in Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Barsana and other areas without wearing a face mask and maintaining required distance.

He said surprise checks have already started in the temples.

In the Moradabad municipal corporation, a sanitation drive was conducted at public placed on Sunday night.

"The drive is being conducted at the railway station, bus stand, markets and other places that see high footfall during the day," said corporation commissioner Sanjay Chauhan.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered 50% work-force in government and private offices in four districts in the state including Lucknow Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, in view of the rising Covid cases. The remaining 50% of staff will work from home.

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad have also imposed a night curfew to tackle the infection spread.

India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases which is the highest daily spike in cases since the outbreak of the disease. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day.

Uttar Pradesh reported 12,787 new coronavirus cases in the state's highest single-day spike on Saturday.

With this, the Covid-19 tally in the state has reached 6,76,739, according to the state health department.

