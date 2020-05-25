Lucknow: Blistering heat gripped many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow: Blistering heat gripped many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures rose appreciably over Varanasi, Faizabad, and Lucknow divisions. The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state warned of heatwave at isolated places over the next few days.

Day temperatures rose appreciably over Varanasi, Faizabad, and Lucknow divisions. The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state warned of heatwave at isolated places over the next few days.

They said rain and thunderstorm are "very likely" at isolated places over East UP on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

