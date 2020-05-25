Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Uttar Pradesh in grip of blistering heat, Allahabad hottest at 46.3 degrees Celcius
(Representative image)

Uttar Pradesh in grip of blistering heat, Allahabad hottest at 46.3 degrees Celcius

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST PTI

  • Day temperatures rose appreciably over Varanasi, Faizabad, and Lucknow divisions
  • The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state warned of heatwave at isolated places over the next few days

Lucknow: Blistering heat gripped many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow: Blistering heat gripped many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures rose appreciably over Varanasi, Faizabad, and Lucknow divisions. The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state warned of heatwave at isolated places over the next few days.

Day temperatures rose appreciably over Varanasi, Faizabad, and Lucknow divisions. The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state warned of heatwave at isolated places over the next few days.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

They said rain and thunderstorm are "very likely" at isolated places over East UP on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated