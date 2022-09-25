Uttar Pradesh: Incessant rainfall causes 18 rain-related deaths in 2 days

Uttar Pradesh: Incessant rainfall causes 18 rain-related deaths in 2 days1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
The state government of Uttar Pradesh released a statement on Saturday, according to which 18 people have died in rain-related incidents and after falling into a borewell in Uttar Pradesh in the last two days.
Five people died due to heavy rains. This includes two in Muzaffarnagar, and one each in Fatehpur, Aligarh, and Gorakhpur, it said.
Seven people died after being struck by lightning. This includes three in Prayagraj, and one each in Chandauli, Sitapur, Aligarh, and Hardoi.
The statement said that each person died in Fatehpur, Agra, and Amethi due to drowning.
While two people died in Mathura after falling into a borewell, one person was killed in Sultanpur due to a snakebite, it said.
The kin of the deceased has been given financial assistance of ₹4 lakh, as per the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Amid heavy rains in the state, 67 teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in 44 districts in view of the danger of floods, it said.
The chief minister has issued directions to deploy National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary teams for relief and rescue work as needed, the statement said.
Last week nine labourers were buried alive under the debris when an under-construction wall in Lucknow collapsed on their huts due to heavy overnight rains.
According to Skymet's weather updates, the state of Uttar Pradesh is up against moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall. The West and Southwestern parts of the state will be at risk of having moderate to heavy showers with lightning and thunderstorm.
With the inputs from the PTI
