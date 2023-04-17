Uttar Pradesh has been facing accusation of ‘Gunda Raj’ from several political parties since after three assailants killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf on live television, while they were in custody of Uttar Pradesh police.

While this refuses to die down, and Uttar Pradesh police faces question as to their conduct during the event, another incident has emerged where a twenty year old woman was shot at by two men on a motorbike on Monday.

According to reports, the girl was returning home after writing her examination, when she was shot dead in Jalaun district.

The girls' father lodged a police complaint with the Uttar Pradesh police, following which a man was arrested, police said.

Roshni, a second-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing earlier in the day, they said.

“Roshini had gone to write her digital marketing paper at Ram Lakhan Patel Degree College in Ait town of the district," Hindustan Times quoted the girl's father.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 am while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled.

The woman’s parents lodged a complaint against Raj Ahirwar, based on which, police registered a case and arrested him. Ahirwar is being interrogated, he said.

Witnesses told the police that the two men had their faces covered when they approached her near the Kotra trisection, Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother's killing in Uttar Pradesh points towards 'jungle raj' prevailing in Uttar Pradesh.

She also alleged it was a "clever diversionary tactic" to shift attention from the "revelations" made by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik about the Pulwama attack.

"Ahmad was not an angel. He was an accused. But the way he was killed in UP, it seems jungle raj is prevailing there," Mehbooba told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.