Uttar Pradesh: 20 yr-old girl shot dead while turning home after college exam, one person arrested2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:25 PM IST
- According to reports, the girl was returning home after writing her examination, when she was shot dead in Jalaun district.
Uttar Pradesh has been facing accusation of ‘Gunda Raj’ from several political parties since after three assailants killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf on live television, while they were in custody of Uttar Pradesh police.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×