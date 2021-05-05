OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh: Journalists to get priority in vaccination; separate centres to be allotted

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that journalists and their families will now get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age, an official statement said here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The chief minister took the decision to recognise the efforts of journalists, who have been putting their lives and health at risk to cover the pandemic, it said.

Adityanath has also instructed officials to ensure that all journalists get vaccinated, the statement said.

"If required, go to their workplace and administer free vaccination. All those above 18 years of age will be vaccinated in the families of journalists," Adityanath said.

Non-accredited journalists and freelancers will also get the benefit of the welfare scheme, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout