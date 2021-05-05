Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that journalists and their families will now get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against Covid-19.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age, an official statement said here.