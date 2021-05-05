Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that journalists and their families will now get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against Covid-19.

The chief minister took the decision to recognise the efforts of journalists, who have been putting their lives and health at risk to cover the pandemic, it said.

Adityanath has also instructed officials to ensure that all journalists get vaccinated, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If required, go to their workplace and administer free vaccination. All those above 18 years of age will be vaccinated in the families of journalists," Adityanath said.

Non-accredited journalists and freelancers will also get the benefit of the welfare scheme, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

