Politics / News/  'Uttar Pradesh kise kehte hain?' Shashi Tharoor's dig at paper leaks in UP irks BJP: 'Superiority complex runs deep in…'
‘Uttar Pradesh kise kehte hain?’ Shashi Tharoor's dig at paper leaks in UP irks BJP: ‘Superiority complex runs deep in…’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently shared a viral image on social media in an apparent dig at the situation of exam paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor's latest social media post jibing at examinations in Uttar Pradesh has stirred a political controversy. Amid the ongoing row over irregularities in exams like NEET, UGC-NET, etc., the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a viral photo that apparently targeted Uttar Pradesh because of frequent exam paper leaks in the state.

The viral image showed a witty answer to the question, “Uttar Pradesh kise kehte hain?". The answer to the question generalised the exam paper leak situation in the state.

“Woh pradesh jahan pariksha se pehle uttar pata chal jaaye use Uttar Pradesh kehte hain. (The state where answers are known before the exams is called Uttar Pradesh)," read the answer. Soon after Shashi Tharoor shared the image on his social media account, several politicians and leaders began targeting the Congress leader for his mentality and for “demeaning people of north India".

Soon after sharing the post on social media, Shashi Tharoor received massive backlash from BJP leaders and other politicians. Regarding Throor's X post an attempt to “shame other fellow Indians", BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar wrote, “ Shameless crass politics of shaming other fellow Indians - thats the Congress way, ably demonstrated by this self-titled Global citizen."

"It was just a few months ago, another of Cong "global citizens" Pitroda described Indians as Africans, Chinese, Middle eastern etc. Runs deep in the Cong DNA, this type of superiority complex," former union minister added.

Chandrashekhar lost to Shashi Tharoor in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency by over 16,077 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union minister Jitin Prasada called Tharoor's comments an insult to the people of Uttar Pradesh and condemned his pos in strongest words.

“I don’t see the humour in running down my state and its people by stereotyping them with such condemnable remarks. Such an insult to UP is deplorable and must be condemned in strongest words," wrote Jitin Prasada.

Calling ‘An Era of Darkness’ author a “repeated offender", BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan alleged that Tharoor has earlier insulted the people of northeast by “ridiculing their traditional attire as outlandish." He also mentioned that “splattering fancy English words does not necessarily mean one is civil and dignified."

Published: 23 Jun 2024, 05:55 PM IST
