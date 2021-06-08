Uttar Pradesh lifts Covid-lockdown restrictions in all 75 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the Covid-imposed curfew from all districts as active Covid-19 cases fell below the 600-mark in all 75 districts of the state, news agency ANI reported.

The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for the entire day) will, however, continue in all the districts

"Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts. Night curfew (7 pm to 7 am) will continue," said Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

In a high-level meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and decided to give the relaxations in the Covid curfew.

The active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district.

Meanwhile, India reported less than one lakh new COVID-19 cases for the first time after 63 days in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 86,498 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the country had reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases.

The COVID case tally in India has now reached 2,89,96,473. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in the country stands at 13,03,702.

