With 15,353 new Covid-19 infections, the caseload in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 6,92,092, according to a government statement. This is the highest single-day spike in UP this year.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 71,241. So far, 6,11,622 patients have recovered from the infection.

This comes as the four-day 'Tika Utsav' commenced today. CM Adityanath said the state government is running the vaccination drive across 6,000 centres and urged eligible people to join the campaign.

The four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' will continue till 14 April.

Night curfew in UP districts seeing Covid-19 spike

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government earlier today announced night curfew in all districts with over 100 daily cases or with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases amid an alarming rise in infections. The new restrictions will be in place till 30 April.

The state government also said that all schools and coaching centres will remain shut in the state till the end of the month.

The UP government has also set a daily target to conduct 1 lakh RT-PCR tests daily to identify people who have contracted the deadly virus.

People violating Covid-19 protocol and those not wearing masks must be penalised, the statement issued by the UP government said.

All government and private offices must follow Covid-19 protocols and should have Covid-19 helpdesks, it added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed the Lucknow police commissioner to ensure that not more than five persons are allowed to enter the religious places.

Navaratri will start from 14 April and Ramzan is likely to begin from 13 April.

