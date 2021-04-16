Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh logs 27,426 new COVID cases today, highest single-day spike

Uttar Pradesh logs 27,426 new COVID cases today, highest single-day spike

Voters being thermal screened and sanitizing themselves at the entrance to a polling booth during the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections
2 min read . 09:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The government on Friday announced Sunday lockdown in the state
  • The government said that all markets, offices, gyms, auditoriums, and cinema halls will be closed

As many as 27,426 new COVID19 cases were recorded from Uttar Pradesh today, which is the highest ever one-day spike the state has seen since the start of the pandemic. As per the state health bulletin, the total cases reached 7,93,720 and the active tally touched 1,50,676. The state also reported 103 deaths today taking the toll to 9,583.

The state bulletin further noted that with 6,429 discharges, the recovery tally was pushed at 6,33,461.

Owing to the massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the government on Friday announced Sunday lockdown in the state, reported news agency ANI. The restrictions will come into effect at 8 PM Saturday night and remain in place till Monday 7 AM. All essential services will be exempted from the restrictions.

The government said that all markets, offices, gyms, auditoriums, and cinema halls will be closed. All government and private offices will be closed and a massive sanitisation programme will be carried out across all 75 districts.

Further, the government has announced that 1,000 fine will be levied on people for not wearing masks.

Earlier in the day, the additional chief secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "If you're found not wearing a mask, a fine of 1,000 would be levied. However, if found mask-less again, you may have to pay a penalty of up to 10,000 each time. Hence, urge all to cover your nose and mouth each time you step out."

Further, Adityanath on Friday ordered the establishment of a 1,000-bed makeshift COVID hospital here to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday named Uttar Pradesh as one of the 10 states that are accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections. It said, ten states comprising Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections.

It further added sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

