Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday registered 7,336 fresh coronavirus cases , the lowest single-day rise since 30 April, pushing its tally to 16,44,851.

The state also witnessed 282 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 18,354, the state health department said.

Currently, there are 1,23,579 active cases in UP and 15,02,918 people have recovered from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said while speaking to reporters.

A record 2.99 lakh coronavirus tests were conducted in UP on Tuesday, Prasad said, adding that UP has become the first state to conduct more than 4.55 crore tests.

UP's recovery rate at 91.4%, active cases drop

Prasad also said that the recovery rate of the state is now at 91.4% and active Covid-19 cases have come down by over 1.87 lakh in the last 19 days.

On 30 April, there were 3,10,783 active cases which have now come down to 1,23,579, he said.

"The teams of the department have inspected over 89,000 villages so far and the infection has been detected in 28,000 villages only," Prasad claimed.

The official said adequate measures are being taken to check the spread of the virus in rural areas with 'gram nigrani samitis' actively working in this direction.

He also stated that the coronavirus vaccination campaign is going on in UP and so far, more than 1.54 crore doses have been administered to people.

Over 1.21 crore people have got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and more than 32 lakh got the second shot.

