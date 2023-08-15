A young man, carrying his toddler daughter on his shoulder, was shot in the head from close range by a criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, reported News18 on 15 August.

According to the report, the shocking incident took place on Sunday night in the Babuzai area of the district. The victim has been identified as Shoaib was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the report.

However, his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter is safe

Following the incident, the video has gone viral on social media.

Police claim that the incident took place due to some personal differences between the shooter -- Tariq, and the victim Shoaib.

According to the report, Tariq was Shoaib’s cousin. Chandani, who was to be married to Tariq’s brother, became Shoaib’s wife. Tariq couldn’t tolerate this insult and shot him.

Looking close at the video, one can see a man can be seen passing Shoaib on a motorcycle. Then it stops at some distance, while another man approached the victim from the front and shot in him the head. Following this, the two culprits- the one who was waiting on a motorcycle and the shooter-fled the scene.

