Uttar Pradesh: Man, carrying daughter on shoulders, shot in Shahjahanpur. 15 Aug 2023
The victim has been identified as Shoaib was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is critical.
A young man, carrying his toddler daughter on his shoulder, was shot in the head from close range by a criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, reported News18 on 15 August.
After the gunshots, the victim's family rushed outside and took him to the hospital. He was later shifted to another hospital in Delhi, where his condition remains critical.
Police have now registered an FIR against three suspects, including Tariq, based on the family’s written complaint.
Police have apprehended two accused, while efforts are underway to locate the third.
A murder case has been filed against three individuals in this matter, News18 quoted the Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena as saying.
“Based on the video evidence, the suspects have been identified. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them. We have four teams dedicated to this investigation," he said.