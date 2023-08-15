comScore
Uttar Pradesh: Man, carrying daughter on shoulders, shot in Shahjahanpur. Watch
A young man, carrying his toddler daughter on his shoulder, was shot in the head from close range by a criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, reported News18 on 15 August.

According to the report, the shocking incident took place on Sunday night in the Babuzai area of the district. The victim has been identified as Shoaib was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the report.

However, his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter is safe

Following the incident, the video has gone viral on social media.

Police claim that the incident took place due to some personal differences between the shooter -- Tariq, and the victim Shoaib.

According to the report, Tariq was Shoaib’s cousin. Chandani, who was to be married to Tariq’s brother, became Shoaib’s wife. Tariq couldn’t tolerate this insult and shot him.

Looking close at the video, one can see a man can be seen passing Shoaib on a motorcycle. Then it stops at some distance, while another man approached the victim from the front and shot in him the head. Following this, the two culprits- the one who was waiting on a motorcycle and the shooter-fled the scene.

Here's the shocking video:

After the gunshots, the victim's family rushed outside and took him to the hospital. He was later shifted to another hospital in Delhi, where his condition remains critical.

Police have now registered an FIR against three suspects, including Tariq, based on the family’s written complaint.

Police have apprehended two accused, while efforts are underway to locate the third.

A murder case has been filed against three individuals in this matter, News18 quoted the Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena as saying.

“Based on the video evidence, the suspects have been identified. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them. We have four teams dedicated to this investigation," he said.

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 08:22 PM IST
