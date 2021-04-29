The Varanasi district administration has decided to close all markets for four days in accordance with the initiative taken by the trade union.

The move is aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the city. However, essential services will be open till 12 pm.

The trade union had earlier called for the shutdown of markets for two days. The city is already implementing a weekend lockdown for Saturday and Sunday.

This comes after the city reported a surge in coronavirus cases.

"During the last few days, the tally of the infection has been crossing 1,800 and there are around 700 containment zones in the city. So, this step was needed to be taken to deal with coronavirus situation," district collector, Kaushal Raj Sharma said in a statement.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The state on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll with 266 more people succumbing to disease, while 29,824 new cases pushed the tally to 11,82,848.

The death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.

A total of 35,903 Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours.

Of the 266 fresh deaths, Allahabad recorded 21 deaths, followed by 15 in Hardoi, 14 in Varanasi, 13 each in Lucknow and Kanpur, 12 each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, 11 in Gorakhpur and 10 in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.

Of the new cases, Lucknow reported 3,759 cases, followed by 1,909 in Varanasi, 1,650 in Kanpur, 1,355 in Meerut, 1,261 in Allahabad, 1,076 in Agra, 1,045 in Gorakhpur and 1,041 in Bareilly.

A total of 8,70,864 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after recovery so far.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 3,00,041, the statement said.





