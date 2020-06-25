NEW DELHI : In Uttar Pradesh migrant labourers , who have returned from other states, will now be able to register themselves for employment through mobile applications and portal as chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state officials to provide such facility.

“The apps and the portal should have provision for registration of migrant labourers, who have returned from other states," the chief minister said.

A UP government statement said Adityanath has also directed that an integrated mechanism should be developed for employment and self-employment of youth, labourers and workers.

Through the mobile applications migrant workers will be able to do skill mapping and will have the option of getting trained in 50 trades. Along with the registration of labourers, their verification will also be possible through the mobile apps.

Among all the states Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been the worst affected by the reverse migration of workers from other states to their hometowns and villages.

According to the Union government data, as many as 1.75 million migrants have came back to Uttar Pradesh during the two-month nationwide lockdown.

The reverse migration of workers to Uttar Pradesh has forced the state government to make strategies to provide employment opportunities. The state government has formed a panel -- Uttar Pradesh Labour (Employment Exchange and Job) Commission -- to be headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The objective of the panel is to provide employment to the workers at the local level in private and non-government sector, as per their skills and employment opportunities.

