Ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi, convicted of murdering poet, to be released after 16 years. Everything to know1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Supreme Court refused to stay release of former UP minister, Amarmani Tripathi, who changed from BJP to Samajwadi Party to Bahujan Samaj Party, before getting arrested for murdering poet Madhumita Shukla. The poet was only 24 years old and pregnant with Tripathi's child when she was murdered.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to stay the release of a former Uttar Pradesh minister, 16 years after he was convicted of murdering a pregnant poet. Former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani will be released from the Gorakhpur jail, as noted by the superintendent following the SC order.