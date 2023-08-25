Supreme Court refused to stay release of former UP minister, Amarmani Tripathi, who changed from BJP to Samajwadi Party to Bahujan Samaj Party, before getting arrested for murdering poet Madhumita Shukla. The poet was only 24 years old and pregnant with Tripathi's child when she was murdered.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to stay the release of a former Uttar Pradesh minister, 16 years after he was convicted of murdering a pregnant poet. Former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani will be released from the Gorakhpur jail, as noted by the superintendent following the SC order.

Tripathi and his wife were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering poet Madhumita Shukla. However, the husband-wife duo will get a premature release. When the release was challenged by Shukla's sister, Nidhi Shukla, in the apex court, the latter cited the the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment.

Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani will be released as the Gorakhpur jail cited their old age and good behaviour as Amarmani is 66 and Madhumani is 61. Amarmani Tripathi and his wife are currently admitted in the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur for health reasons.

Madhumita Shukla's sister, Nidhi Shukla, who had been in the forefront in this legal fight, had earlier said she has approached the Supreme Court against the decision and also fears for the life of her and her family members.

What is the Madhumita Shukla murder case? The sensational murder case of Madhumita Shukla that rocked the state, was shot dead on 9 May, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. Shukla was only 24 years old. During the time of her murder she was pregnant, which a later DNA test done by CBI confirmed Amarmani Tripathi as the father.

Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of the poet with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

Amarmani Tripathi, who was elected from Nautanva constituency, had been a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government in 2001. He was with the Samajwadi Party during the Mulayam government. He then switched over to BSP.

Amarmani Tripathi, was a minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) cabinet helmed by Mayawati. Tripathi was considered her right-hand man during their governance in Uttar Pradesh.

