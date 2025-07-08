Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi suffers minor injuries as vehicles in convoy collide | Watch video

Gulab Devi, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education, on Tuesday sustained minor injuries when her convoy ended in a pile-up in Hapur district.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Hapur.

The minister’s convoy was en route from Delhi to Amroha, when sudden braking of some vehicles in front led to a pile-up.

"Three vehicles in front stopped abruptly, causing the escort vehicle and the minister's car to crash into them. Gulab Devi sustained minor injuries in the accident," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

She was immediately transferred to Rama Hospital in another vehicle.

Police said they have taken the drivers responsible for the accident into custody.

Following the incident, Hapur District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh visited the spot. They also checked on the minister's condition and ordered an investigation into the matter.

"Minister Gulab Devi is out of danger and was discharged after medical treatment. The convoy later resumed its journey to Amroha," Pandey said.

After the incident, Gulab Devi while talking to media said: “We were sitting in the car, a car stopped in front, causing all the cars to collide. This led to the accident. All reports have come back fine, and now we are being sent to AIIMS because they have some additional machines there for a thorough check-up.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished the minister a speedy recovery.

In a Hindi post on social media platform X, the chief minister said: "I received the distressing news that my colleague, Minister of Secondary Education (Independent Charge) Gulab Devi, was injured in a road accident in Hapur district today. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for her speedy recovery."