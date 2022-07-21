ttar Pradesh ministers will organize road shows in different countries and introduce them to the potential and possibilities of business in the state. The target of industrial investment of ₹10 lakh crore has been set.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared a big action plan for the global branding of the state before the UP Global Investor Summit scheduled for January 2023.
As per the plan, the Uttar Pradesh ministers will organize road shows in different countries and introduce them to the potential and possibilities of business in the state. The target of industrial investment of ₹10 lakh crore has been set.
There is a possibility that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself will also go on a tour of one country.
CM Yogi described the Global Investor Summit as a big opportunity to "flight the aspirations of a new UP". Five years ago, the economy of the state was at fifth or sixth position in the country, but at present, it is fast moving towards becoming the second-largest economy of the country, the chief minister said.
He said the dates for the summit would be decided soon.
As per the present plan, the team of a Cabinet minister can have one independent charge (Minister of State) and one Minister of State.
Singapore has expressed its desire to go ahead and become the first country partner for the UP Global Investors Summit.
Prior to this, the Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal, and Belgium have been country partners in the 2018 Investor Summit. Along with these countries, road shows are being organized in countries like the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia, and Australia.
Uttar Pradesh will invite investors in Food Processing, Handloom, Powerloom, IT, Bio Fuel, Film and Media, Tourism, Solar Energy, Electric Vehicles, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic Industry, Toy Manufacturing, Civil Aviation, Housing, and Real Estate ahead of the ministers' foreign visits including a dozen new sectoral policies.
