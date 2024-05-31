Several poll personnel deployed for Lok Sabha polls in various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have died in the last 24 hours amid rising temperature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, at least 13 poll personnel died at a hospital following high fever and high blood pressure.

However, the the exact reason for the deaths is being ascertained, reported PTI quoting Dr Raj Bahadur Kamal, the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College.

When the poll personnel were rushed to hospital, they all had high grade fever and high blood pressure, said doctor.

Seven home guards among dead Seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer's office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team are among those died.

Two dead in Sonbhadra district. Two on-duty polling personnel died allegedly due to heatstroke in UP's Sonbhadra district.

"A polling party was supposed to leave from the dispatch centre in Robertsganj today. Three polling officials including a police personnel and others fell ill due to heat. Two polling officials have died. The CMO mentioned heatstroke-like symptoms were seen in the polling officials who were brought here," reported ANI quoting Sonbhadra DM Chandra Vijay Singh.

24 dead in Bihar Amid intense heatwave, as many as 24 people have lost their lives across Bihar. The temperature in the state has exceeded to 44 degrees Celsius.

At least 5 people died at a hospital in Bihar's Aurangabad district

On Thursday, four people, including a worker on election duty died in Kaimur district.

On Thursday, four people, including a worker on election duty died in Kaimur district.

Three deaths were reported in Bhojpur's Arrah. Meanwhile, several security personnel deployed at a polling station in Bihar's Sasaram fell ill due to extreme temperatures.

"Due to the heatwave and excessive temperatures, the security personnel suffered heat stroke. 1-2 out of them are in a serious condition. There are roughly 6-7 people whom I have recently attended," Dr Ajeet Kumar, of Sasaram's Sadar Hospital said.

