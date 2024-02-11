Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and Legislative Council members on Sunday embarked on a journey to visit Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. With loud chants of 'Jai Shree Ram", the visibily enthused MLAs boarded a bus headed for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Buses carrying MLAs left for newly inaugurated Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow on Sunday morning.

Visuals showed MLAs chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' as they gathered outside the UP Assembly before leaving for their journey. The legislators have been invited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to offer prayers before Ram Lalla.

View Full Image Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh legislators leave in a bus for Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple, in Lucknow, Sunday (PTI)

Speaking to media, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Satish Mandan, expressed his joy at being part of the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan.' Reflecting on the occasion, he stated “This is a special moment for me because I was part of the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Andolan. This is an emotional moment for me. I am very happy. God has bestowed upon me the opportunity to be with all legislators in this form, and it is a matter of great fortune for me."

Expressing gratitude, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ritesh Gupta told news agency ANI, “I am fortunate to get the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, everyone wanted to visit Ayodhya and have a darshan. Today, because of CM Yogi Adityanath, all the MLAs will be travelling to Ayodhya together."

View Full Image Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh legislators leave in buses for Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple, in Lucknow, Sunday (PTI)

MLA Sarita Bhadauria told ANI, "I consider myself very lucky that I got the opportunity to go to Ayodhya. I am fortunate enough to get the Ram Lala Darshan. Our whole generation is lucky. I belong to the village which is in between the Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh border. People were getting beaten up and still chose to say Ram's name."

RLD leader Rajpal Balyan acknowledged the decision as good, leading them together for the visit.

When asked about the Samajwadi Party's refusal to visit Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, he responded, “They had refused even when there was a conference in Varanasi involving leaders from across India. If they are still not going today, it's their decision. We, being Hindus and followers of our faith, are going today."

(With ANI inputs)

