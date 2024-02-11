Uttar Pradesh MLAs, chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’, leave on buses to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council left for a momentous visit to the newly inaugurated Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on buses, today.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and Legislative Council members on Sunday embarked on a journey to visit Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. With loud chants of 'Jai Shree Ram", the visibily enthused MLAs boarded a bus headed for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
