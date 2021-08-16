The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling reopening schools for classes 6 to 8 from 23 August and for classes 1 to 5 on 1 September.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was apprised that from today, offline classes have resumed for secondary, higher secondary, technical and vocational education institutions with 50% capacity, an official release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The UP government has allowed the resumption of classes in two shifts with strict Covid safety precautions in place.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath said that due to the effective strategy and continuous efforts of the state government, the Covid-19 infection rate has come down.

CM Adityanath said that the current government has worked in improving the medical facilities in the state. He said that nine medical colleges that are under construction have been examined by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

UP adds 17 new Covid cases, 1 death

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state increased to 17,08,965 on Monday as 17 more people tested positive for the contagious disease while the death toll climbed to 22,785 with one fresh fatality.

The latest death was reported from Deoria, it said. The total number of recoveries in the state have reached 16,85,761, the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 419, it said.

So far, over 6.92 crore samples have been tested in the state, including 1.89 lakh samples tested the previous day, it said.

