UP: 1 killed, 15 injured as school pickup van crashes into parked truck in Ballia

  • A school student was killed, and at least 15 others were injured when a pickup van carrying school children lost control and crashed into a parked truck.

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
UP: 1 killed, 15 injured after school pickup van rams into a parked truck in Ballia. (Photo: ANI)
UP: 1 killed, 15 injured after school pickup van rams into a parked truck in Ballia. (Photo: ANI)

A school student was killed and at least 15 others were injured early Saturday morning when the driver of a pickup van transporting school children lost control and crashed into a parked truck.

As reported by ANI, District Magistrate, Ballia, Praveen Kumar Lakshyakar shared information on the incident and said, “A pick-up van of school children lost control and hit a parked truck, killing one and injuring 15 other students early this morning near Kapuri Narayanpur under the Fefna police station area in Ballia district.”

“The injured are being treated at the district hospital. The condition of three to four students remains critical,” he added.

The District Magistrate said that the tragic incident took place on Saturday morning when the students were leaving for school in a pickup van that suddenly went out of control and rammed into a parked truck.

Adding further, the DM said, “A child was brought in brain dead at the hospital. Three to four children are critical, out of them we have referred two to Varanasi and the rest have been kept here in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Critical Care Unit, all the doctors' team is providing treatment.”

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

27 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
