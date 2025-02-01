Over 60 gas cylinders loaded in truck explode in Ghaziabad; shops turned into ashes | Watch

More than 60 cooking gas cylinders loaded in a truck en route to Ghaziabad blew up in an explosion early Saturday, the fire department said.

The explosion was caused by a fire around 4 am, likely due to friction in the cylinders, officials said.

“At least four furniture shops in the vicinity turned into ashes and some vehicles parked nearby also got burned,” they told PTI.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal informed PTI that it took over eight fire tenders approximately 90 minutes to extinguish the flames, with no casualties reported.

The explosion and the chaos that followed caused nearby residents to rush to safety, with many fleeing their homes.

As per officials, upon noticing the fire, the driver parked the truck near a petrol pump. Shortly after, the blasts occurred, prompting the staff to abandon the pump, which was subsequently closed.

Eyewitnesses said a few cylinders fell into the petrol pump premises but did not explode.

Dinesh Kasana, an office bearer of the district unit of the BJP, claimed that around 100 cylinders exploded.

BJP Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar demanded a probe into the blast.

"The officers of the gas refilling plant must be punished. It could be a danger to Hindon air base," he said, referring to the base situated at an aerial kilometre distance away from the blast site.

Khatuali MLA Madan Bhaiyya, who lives in Loni, expressed his concerns about the presence of three petroleum companies in the Teela Morh area. “A major accident may occur anytime.”

(With inputs from PTI)