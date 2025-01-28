Uttar Pradesh accident: 5 die, more than 59 injured after platform collapses at religious event in Baghpat

Baghpat Stage Collapse: At least five people died and more than fifty people were injured after a bamboo platform collapsed at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, reported NDTV on Tuesday.

Over a hundred devotees had reached a temple during ‘Laddoo Mahotsav’ organised the Jain community in Baraut city under Baghpat district. The management team had erected a temporary bamboo platform for devotees. However, the structure broke because of overcrowding, police told NDTV.

UP CM takes cognisance of the incident Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisanse of the accident and has issued directives to the local district authorities to provide immediate relief.

Soon after the accident, Baghpat District Magistrate, Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya met the victims of Baghpat stage collapse, reported Hindustan Times. So far five deaths have been confirmed and two more people are suspected to have died due to the accident.

After receiving the information about the accident, ambulance and police officials reached on the spot for the rescue of devotees injured due to stage collapse, said Baghpat police chief Arpit Vijayvargiya.

Several people injured in Baghpat stage collapse in UP Several people sustained severe injuries due to the stage collapse accident in Baghpat. Those who received minor wounds have been taken to the hospital and given first aid. Most of them have been sent home. Other devotees who sustained serious injuries are undergoing treatment at hospital.

The Baghpat stage collapse incident occured during the celebration of ‘Laddoo Mahotsav’. The festival has been celebrated by the local Jain community with huge fervour annually over past three decades.

A huge panic and chaos erupted in the area after the accident which further aggravated the situation.

Earlier in January, MLA Uma Thomas, was injured due to a stage accident in in Kochi, Kerala. The video of the accident was shared widely on social media with several users demanding strict action against the organisers over the violation of safety norms.