Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared a video on Twitter showing a herd of oxen leisurely strolling down an expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The video, accompanied by a sardonic caption, has gone viral, reigniting controversy over the quality and safety of the expressway, aptly dubbed the "OXPRESS WAY" by Yadav.

Yadav's supporters seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP government in the state, said, “Akhilesh gave a world-class expressway! In Yogi Ji's rule, it's the OXPRESS WAY," in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Yadav emphasized on January 20, the winnability factor in seat-sharing talks with Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls and expressed confidence that a way will be found in future talks to seal a pact.

The seat sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh are crucial for INDIA bloc in their goal to take on the BJP-led NDA collectively in the Lok Sabha polls expected to take place in April-May this year.

Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders who included former MPs, former MLAs and former MLCs. He said winnability is a key criterion for decision on seats.

"We and RLD's Jayant Choudhary had a good conversation. We had discussion regarding seven seats...We are also in conversation with Congress. Several meetings have taken place in Delhi. Very soon, more meetings will be held and a way will be found. INDIA alliance should be strong, the question is not of (number of ) seats but of winning. On the basis of winnability, we all will take a decision together," he said.

