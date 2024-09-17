Uttar Pradesh news: BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria falls on to railway track while flagging new Vande Bharat train | Watch

BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria fell onto railway tracks while flagging the Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express in Etawah

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated17 Sep 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh news: Sarita Bhadauria, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, fell onto the railway tracks, while flagging the new Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express. Several videos of the incident have emerged. 

The incident took place around 6 p.m. In the video, Sarita Bhadauria can be seen in a crowded platform as people eagerly waited for the new Vande Bharat train. Moments later, the 61-year-old BJP lawmaker accidentally fell in front of the train, with police and onlookers rushing to help her.

The train from Agra was flagged off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six new Vande Bharat trains on September 15.

How the incident happened

Responding to the incident, BJP's Etawah unit treasurer Sanjeev Bhadauriya stated, "The MLA was assisted off the tracks and then waited at the platform for the flag-off event," reported PTI. He further added that doctors had checked Sarita Bhadauria, and no serious injuries have been reported.

The train made stops at Tundla before arriving at Etawah station. Upon its arrival, the platform became chaotic as various political figures, including Samajwadi Party MP Jitendra Douwhare, former BJP MP Ram Shankar, gathered for the flag-off, as shown in the videos.

When the train's signalled for departure, the platform became crowded with supporters vying for position. As a result, the MLA was pushed off the platform and fell onto the railway tracks in front of the train.

Fortunately, bystanders stopped the train in time, preventing a major accident. The MLA was quickly rescued from the tracks by the police and taken to the hospital, according to eyewitnesses.

Date to be announced soon

According to reports, the operational date for the Vande Bharat Express, would be announced soon, said PRO Prashasti Srivastava of the Agra division of the railways.

The train will travel between Agra and Varanasi in about seven hours. The return service will operate as train number 20176 from Varanasi to Agra, while the Agra-Varanasi service will be numbered 20175.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 07:53 AM IST
