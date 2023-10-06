Uttar Pradesh news: Drunk man urinates on elderly couple onboard train
Chaos erupted in the AC-3 coach of Sampark Kranti train in Uttar Pradesh after a 19-year-old passenger “accidentally" urinated on an elderly couple under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred after the man under the influence of alcohol walked unsteadily within the coach and urinated close to the elderly couple's berth.