Uttar Pradesh news: Drunk man urinates on elderly couple onboard train

Chaos erupted in the AC-3 coach of Sampark Kranti train in Uttar Pradesh after a 19-year-old passenger "accidentally" urinated on an elderly couple under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred after the man under the influence of alcohol walked unsteadily within the coach and urinated close to the elderly couple's berth.

Also Read: Woman pees on airline floor, alleges the crew didn't let her use the washroom As per a report by news agency PTI, a retired scientist couple alleged that the incident occurred while they were traveling in the Sampark Kranti Express which runs between Manikpur junction in Uttar Pradesh and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Ritesh, who happened to be in the same train compartment, stumbled and 'accidentally' urinated while walking unsteadily under the influence of alcohol. This resulted in urine droplets inadvertently landing on the couple, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said.

Following this, the matter was reported to the train's Ticket Examiner (TTE) who informed the Railway control room of Jhansi. As the train reached Jhansi, the RPF jawans removed Ritesh from the train and started investigating the matter.

R Kaushik, in charge of RPF in Jhansi, said that a case was registered against the accused and he was allowed to leave after paying a fine.

Three railway stations renamed In other news from Uttar Pradesh, three railway stations Pratapgarh, Antu, and Bishnathganj in Pratapgarh district were renamed.

"With immediate effect, the names of Railway Stations 1) Pratapgarh (PBH) to Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction, Antu (ANTU) to Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu, Bishnathganj (BTJ) to Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj Railway Station in Lucknow Division/Northern Railway," read the release by the Northern Railways.

Also Read: SC issues notice to govt on 'zero tolerance rules for unruly airline passengers The development comes as last month, UP Governor Anandiben Patel gave her nod to the renaming of Varanasi's Manduadih Rail Station as Banaras.

