A major fire erupted at a private hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The blaze created panic among patients and staff, prompting immediate efforts to control the situation.

The fire at the company located at A-113 in Sector 65 was reported at 8 AM. Following the notification, the fire department deployed 17 vehicles to the scene, according to Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), reported HT.

According to the report, no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred just days after a massive fire broke out in the basement of an electronic equipment manufacturing company in Sector 65, Noida.