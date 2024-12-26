Hello User
Uttar Pradesh news: Fire breaks out at Greater Noida hospital; details here

Uttar Pradesh news: Fire breaks out at Greater Noida hospital; details here

Livemint

The fire department deployed 17 vehicles to manage the situation, but no casualties have been reported so far.

A major fire broke out at a private hospital in Greater Noida on Thursday, causing panic among patients and staff. (Representative Image)

A major fire erupted at a private hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The blaze created panic among patients and staff, prompting immediate efforts to control the situation.

The fire at the company located at A-113 in Sector 65 was reported at 8 AM. Following the notification, the fire department deployed 17 vehicles to the scene, according to Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), reported HT.

According to the report, no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred just days after a massive fire broke out in the basement of an electronic equipment manufacturing company in Sector 65, Noida.

(This is a breaking news)

