A shocking incident has come to light in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, where a man accused of raping a government hospital nurse has allegedly posted objectionable photos and videos on social media to extort money from her.

Based on the complaint of the nurse's father, police registered a case against the accused, Suraj Kumar Gautam, and his two associates, Dheeraj Maurya and Vinod Maurya, at Suriyawa police station in Bhadohi on Sunday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Police Inspector Ajit Kumar Srivastava said the nurse was previously in a relationship with the main accused, during which he had taken her pictures and videos.

“When the father got to know about the matter, he lodged an FIR against him on charges of rape and blackmail. But the accused got a stay order from the Allahabad High Court in that matter,” Srivastava said.

Recently, the accused allegedly started demanding money from the woman and threatened to post objectionable pictures and videos online. On March 19, Suraj and his associates shared the content on a channel on the Telegram app, the police officer added.

The nurse's father approached the local police on Sunday, and an FIR was registered in the matter. Following this, the police launched a search for the three absconding accused.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

Woman jumps from moving train to escape alleged rape bid In a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman suffered injuries after she jumped from a moving train in Hyderabad when a man allegedly attempted to rape her in the coach.

According to Government Railway Police, the incident happened on March 22 evening when the woman was travelling alone in the ladies coach of the MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) train for Medchal from Secunderabad railway station.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The woman said after two female passengers who were travelling in the same coach de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station, one unidentified man, aged around 25, came near her and demanded sexual favour. When she refused, he tried to force upon her then, and she jumped from the moving train, said the Government Railway Police.

She sustained bleeding injuries on her head, chin, right hand and on her waist. Later, some passersby got her shifted to a state-run hospital.

GRP Secunderabad Superintendent of Police G. Chandana Deepti told PTI Videos on Monday that four teams have been formed to nab the accused.