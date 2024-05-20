Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bus falls off flyover in UP's Bareilly, leaves one dead, 40 injured

Bus falls off flyover in UP's Bareilly, leaves one dead, 40 injured

Livemint

One passenger died and 40 were injured as a bus fell from a flyover in Bareilly. The deceased was identified as Prem Kishan, a resident of Meerut.

One killed, 40 injured as bus falls off flyover in UP (HT)

One passenger died, and 40 were injured when a bus fell from a flyover here in the early hours of Monday.

As reported by PTI, the accident occurred around 3:30 am when the bus was coming from Delhi.

“The bus fell from a flyover in the Fatehganj police station area, killing one passenger and injuring 40. The deceased was identified as Prem Kishan (40), a resident of Meerut," said District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bareilly. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

