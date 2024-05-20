Bus falls off flyover in UP's Bareilly, leaves one dead, 40 injured

One passenger died and 40 were injured as a bus fell from a flyover in Bareilly. The deceased was identified as Prem Kishan, a resident of Meerut.

One passenger died, and 40 were injured when a bus fell from a flyover here in the early hours of Monday.

As reported by PTI, the accident occurred around 3:30 am when the bus was coming from Delhi.

“The bus fell from a flyover in the Fatehganj police station area, killing one passenger and injuring 40. The deceased was identified as Prem Kishan (40), a resident of Meerut," said District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bareilly. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

