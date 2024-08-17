Uttar Pradesh news: Sabarmati Express train derails near Kanpur. Details here

Uttar Pradesh news: Sabarmati Express with train number 19168 derailed early Saturday morning near Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur station, reported ANI.

Published17 Aug 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh news: Sabarmati Express with train number 19168 derailed early Saturday morning near Kanpur (representative image).
Uttar Pradesh news: Sabarmati Express with train number 19168 derailed early Saturday morning near Kanpur (representative image).(ANI)

Uttar Pradesh news: Sabarmati Express with train number 19168 derailed early Saturday morning in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. However, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone Shashi Kant Tripathi said that buses were dispatched to the site by the Indian Railways to facilitate the transfer of passengers to the nearest Kanpur Railway Station. 

"The railways are arranging for a bus to transport passengers to another station, from where they will be sent onward by a special train," NDTV quoted a police officer as saying. In addition to buses, fire trucks and ambulances were also dispatched to the site.

Shashi Kant Tripathi added, "Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations," reported PTI.

Also read: Goods train derails near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh

What caused the derailment of the Sabarmati Express?

 A boulder reportedly struck the train's engine following which the derailment occurred, according to the driver. The strike caused considerable damage to the engine's cattle guard. "The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Also Read | Is India-Maldives relations back on track? A recap

Visuals from the site given below show derailed and stranded Sabarmati Express.

Also Read | MP: Two coaches of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train derail

The passenger train was heading to Jhansi when over 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur railway station, reported NDTV. Consequently, the rail route has been disrupted.

The Jhansi bound train operates between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad, according to North Central Railway. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rakesh Verma arrived at the site where Sabarmati Express derailed and could be seen distributing eatables.

Given below are the emergency helpline numbers for the concerned stations:

1. PRYJ: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149 CNB: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016, 0512-2323015

2. MZP: 0544-2220097

3. FTP: 7392964622

4. NYN: 0532-2697252

5. CAR: 8840377893

Also Read | Railways clarify goods train derailed inside Dungri station yard

6. ETW: 7525001249

7. HRS/ASM: 7525001336

8. PHD: 7505720185

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a social media post on X said, “The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it.”

He added, “No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad. Here's the list of trains cancelled, short terminated and diverted due to Sabarmati Express derailment.”

Cancelled trains

• Train 01823/01824 (Varanasi Junction - Lucknow Junction) on 17.08.24

• Train 11109 (Varanasi Junction - Lakhimpur) on 17.08.24

• Train 14110/14109 (Kanpur - Chitrakootdham) on 17.08.24 (Incoming rake of Train 22442 will operate as Train 22441 on 17.08.24)

Short terminated trains

• Train 04143 (Kuregaon - Kanpur) on 17.08.24, short terminated at Banda

• Train 04144 (Kanpur - Kuregaon) on 17.08.24, short originated from Banda

Diverted trains

• Train 05326 (Lokmanya Tilak - Gorakhpur) on 16.08.24, diverted via Varanasi Junction - Gwalior - Bina - Etawah - Kanpur

• Train 20180/20181 (Kanpur - Meerut) on 17.08.24

• Train 01814/01813 (Kanpur - Varanasi Junction) on 17.08.24

• Train 01887/01888 (Gwalior - Etawah) on 17.08.24

• Train 01889/01890 (Gwalior - Bina) on 17.08.24

• Train 11110 (Lakhimpur - Varanasi Junction) on 16.08.24, currently at Gorakhpur, diverted via Gorakhpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

• Train 22537 (Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, currently at Kanpur, diverted via Gorakhpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

• Train 20104 (Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, diverted via Kanpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 06:16 AM IST
