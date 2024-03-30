Smajwadi Party leader Zaheer Salmani's wife Nazreen was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Saturday. Immediately after the attack, police took the body to hospital, where Nazreen was declared brought dead by the doctors

Samajwadi Party leader Zaheer Salmani's wife Nazreen was shot dead by an unknown miscreant in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Saturday. Hours after Nazreen was shot by an unknown miscreant, she was taken to hospital by UP police, where she was declared dead by the doctors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Nazreen's murder, the police reached Salmani's house and sent the dead body for postmortem. In the video shared by news agency PTI on its social media handle, police officials can be seen taking the dead body for post-mortem examination.

According to media reports, Zaheer Salmani's wife Nazreen was at home, when an unknown person entered the house and started firing at her. Within seconds, Nazreen fell to the ground bleeding. The police are investigating the matter and searching for the absconding murderer. The actual reason for the murder is still not known and the murder eyewitness have been interrogated. Further details in the case are awaited.

The 38-year-old Nazreen was the second wife of SP leader Jahir Salmani, she was hit by three bullets during the attack by an unknown assailant, reported APB news. After the incident, she was taken to Devnandini Hospital, where she was declared dead. After the incident, Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma and other police officers, and forensic experts, reached the residence of the SP leader to begin the investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the incident, Nazreen's dead body was sent for post-mortem examination. At the time of the murder, the Samajwadi Party leader Jahir Salmani was not at the house and was in Meerut for property dealings, reported ABP. It was after returning from Meerut, that he got to know about his wife's murder.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!