Stampede-like situation at Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha election rally again | Video
The Samajwadi Party supporters and Uttar Pradesh Police entered into a scuffle on Tuesday, following which a stampede-like situation arose. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav were on stage when the stampede happened
A stampede-like situation arose on Tuesday during a Samajwadi Party (SP) election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. This comes only days after a similar situation happened during Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Prayagraj.