A stampede-like situation arose on Tuesday during a Samajwadi Party (SP) election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. This comes only days after a similar situation happened during Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Prayagraj.

The Samajwadi Party supporters and Uttar Pradesh Police entered into a scuffle on Tuesday, following which a stampede-like situation arose. According to news agency ANI, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav were on stage when the stampede happened.

According to visuals, people were seen climbing the bamboo structure put up for the rally. ANI reports that SP party workers took down loudspeakers installed at the event.

People who attended the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally on Tuesday were lathi-charged by the Uttar Pradesh police.

According to an NDTV report, there was carnage on the fairground in Saraymeer. There were broken chairs and torn streamers on the ground.

Two days ago, a similar situation occurred when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav addressed a rally at Padila in the Phulpur Parliamentary constituency.

According to visuals, the attendees attempted to climb the stage, causing absolute chaos. Following the havoc, Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav left the ground without addressing the crowd.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi repeatedly requested party workers to calm down and settle, but their appeals were unheeded. Police and security personnel struggled to control the excited crowd.

After making multiple appeals to the crowd, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav held a brief discussion among themselves and left the venue to avoid any lapse in security. Visuals from the event showed broken barricades and a swelling crowd.

