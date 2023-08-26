UP News: Tripta Tyagi defends urging students to hit Muslim kid, ‘I said Mohammedan mothers must not…’2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Principal of Neha Public School in Muzzaffarnagar booked after video of her urging students to hit a Muslim child goes viral. The principal claims the video was tampered with and that she asked other children to reprimand the Muslim child for not doing his homework because she is handicapped.
Uttar Pradesh Muzzaffarnagar's Neha Public School's principal came under severe criticism after a video became viral on social media which showed Tripta Tyagi urging her students to hit a Muslim child in class, while the latter stands frozen and in tears. The communal hatred perpetrated by the teacher was evident from her words “I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan (Muslim) bachhe hai…"
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday in a post on X condemned the incident saying, “sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred -- nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – we all have to teach them love not hatred."
Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party alleged that it was the "politics of hate" of BJP and RSS which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion.