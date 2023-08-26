Uttar Pradesh Muzzaffarnagar's Neha Public School's principal came under severe criticism after a video became viral on social media which showed Tripta Tyagi urging her students to hit a Muslim child in class, while the latter stands frozen and in tears. The communal hatred perpetrated by the teacher was evident from her words “I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan (Muslim) bachhe hai… "

“Aey kya tum maar rahe ho iske.. jor se maaro naa…chalo aur kiska number hai,(What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder)" Tripta Tyagi was heard urging the students to hit the visibly affected child.

The principal has been booked by Muzzaffarnagar police on Saturday. Following this the teacher talked to media and said that the video had been tampered with. She added that she is handicapped and therefore asked other children to reprimand the Muslim child for not doing his homework.

In her defence, the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, has said that the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions.

She, however, said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

“The video that was made viral was edited and cut, I had no such intentions…in our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school…there was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped I can’t get up…he was not doing homework for last 2 months…so I made 2-3 students beat him up so that he would start doing his work…", said Tripta Tyagi to news agency ANI.

"What I said was 'Mohammedan mothers' must not take their kids to their uncles’ homes as the exam is approaching. But they cut this video and took the 'Muhamdan' word…I had no such intentions…I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands", Tripta Tyagi added.

