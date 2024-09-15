Uttar Pradesh news: Water level in Yamuna, Ganga rise in Prayagraj amid heavy rains, low-lying areas inundated

Amid the heavy rains in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, water has entered low-lying areas as levels in Yamuna and Ganga rivers have increased.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched the rescue operations in the affected areas of the district.

On September 13, Prayagraj recorded 0.3 mm of actual (average) rainfall. As the river has inundated, the Arti sites at the ghats have taken upper platforms. The heavy deluge has caused the Sangam ghat to submerge impacting bathing activities.

Due to the rising water levels, flood water has entered lower areas, including the vicinity of Hanuman mandir on the Sangam ghat compelling shopkeepers to move to further areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, total eleven districts have been affected by floods so far. Atleast 17 people have died due to floods, as per the UP government.

In a post social media platform on X (formerly twitter), the UP chief minister's office said: “Relief money of ₹4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to deploy NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams as per requirements in the flood-affected areas.

In Varanasi, boat services have been temporarily suspended due to a rise in the level of the Ganga river.

In Ayodhya, the water level of the Saryu river has crossed the danger mark amid heavy rainfall in the region.