OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew imposed in Lucknow from Thursday amid Covid-19 surge

Amid novel coronavirus cases in the state, Lucknow authorities late Wednesday night ordered imposition of night curfew to check Covid-19 spread in the city.

The night curfew, which will be imposed from tomorrow, Thursday and go on till 16 April, will be put in place from 9 pm to 6 am , until further orders, according to Police Commissioner of Lucknow DK Thakur.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

During the curfew, essential services will be allowed, he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 40 COVID-19 fatalities and 6,023 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, pushing the state's death toll to 8,964 and the infection tally to 6,45,930.

Of the fresh fatalities due to the disease, six were from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, the state government said in a statement.

In addition, one fatality each was reported from Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Etawah, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Shamli, Kannauj, Bhadohi and Kaushambi, it added.

Of the 6,023 fresh cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur.

Till now, 6,04,979 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
CDS Gen Bipin RawatPremium Premium

China capable of launching cyber attacks on India; focusing on cyber defence: CDS

3 min read . 11:14 PM IST
6 more fully-inoculated KGMU staffers test positive for Covid-19Premium Premium

6 more fully-inoculated KGMU staffers test positive for Covid-19

2 min read . 11:05 PM IST
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh during a rally Premium Premium

Suffered injuries after TMC workers attacked car: BJP Bengal chief

1 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh Premium Premium

Punjab COVID: Amarinder sets daily target of 2 lakh vaccinations

3 min read . 10:56 PM IST

The count of active cases in the state stands at 31,987, the statement said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout