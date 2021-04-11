The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced night curfew in all districts with over 100 daily cases or with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases amid an alarming rise in infections. The new restrictions will be in place till 30 April.

The state government also said that all schools and coaching centres will remain shut in the state till the end of the month.

Uttar Pradesh has also set a daily target to conduct 1 lakh RT-PCR tests daily to identify people who have contracted the deadly virus.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

People violating Covid-19 protocol and those not wearing masks must be penalised, the statement issued by the UP government said.

All government and private offices must follow Covid-19 protocols and should have Covid-19 helpdesks, it added.

No more than 5 people allowed at a time to enter religious places

CM Adityanath on Saturday directed officers to ensure that no more than 5 people are allowed to enter a religious place at a time ahead of the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Ramzan.

"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. Covid management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemic," Adityanath said.

CM Adityanath said that movement in the containment zones should be strictly prohibited. Along with this, the doorstep delivery system should be effectively operated to provide the necessary materials to the citizens in the Containment Zones.

This action should be monitored through an integrated command and control centre. He directed to make monitoring committees active and said that monitoring committees should also be taken for movement control in the Containment Zones.

The UP government has ordered 50% work-force in government and private offices in 4 districts in the state including Lucknow Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, in view of the rising Covid cases. The remaining 50% of staff will work from home.

UP had added 12,787 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's infection numbers to 6,76,739.

