Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew in districts seeing Covid-19 spike, schools shut till 30 April

Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew in districts seeing Covid-19 spike, schools shut till 30 April

Premium
Migrant workers queued outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus while waiting to board a special train from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh.
2 min read . 02:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Uttar Pradesh has set a daily target to conduct 1 lakh RT-PCR Covid-19 tests daily to identify people who have contracted the deadly virus

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced night curfew in all districts with over 100 daily cases or with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases amid an alarming rise in infections. The new restrictions will be in place till 30 April.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced night curfew in all districts with over 100 daily cases or with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases amid an alarming rise in infections. The new restrictions will be in place till 30 April.

The state government also said that all schools and coaching centres will remain shut in the state till the end of the month.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The state government also said that all schools and coaching centres will remain shut in the state till the end of the month.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Uttar Pradesh has also set a daily target to conduct 1 lakh RT-PCR tests daily to identify people who have contracted the deadly virus.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

People violating Covid-19 protocol and those not wearing masks must be penalised, the statement issued by the UP government said.

All government and private offices must follow Covid-19 protocols and should have Covid-19 helpdesks, it added.

No more than 5 people allowed at a time to enter religious places

CM Adityanath on Saturday directed officers to ensure that no more than 5 people are allowed to enter a religious place at a time ahead of the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Ramzan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Will have to impose lockdown in Delhi if condition in hospitals worsens: Kejriwal

1 min read . 01:58 PM IST
Premium

Restaurants stare at losses as fresh restrictions pause recovery

3 min read . 01:56 PM IST
Premium

Mutant strains, elections and carelessness could have led to Covid surge: Scientists

5 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Premium

Karnataka bus strike enters fifth day, transport services continue to be hit

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. Covid management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemic," Adityanath said.

The UP Chief Minister has directed officers to ensure that no more than 5 people are allowed to enter a religious place at a time.

CM Adityanath said that movement in the containment zones should be strictly prohibited. Along with this, the doorstep delivery system should be effectively operated to provide the necessary materials to the citizens in the Containment Zones.

This action should be monitored through an integrated command and control centre. He directed to make monitoring committees active and said that monitoring committees should also be taken for movement control in the Containment Zones.

The UP government has ordered 50% work-force in government and private offices in 4 districts in the state including Lucknow Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, in view of the rising Covid cases. The remaining 50% of staff will work from home.

UP had added 12,787 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's infection numbers to 6,76,739.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.