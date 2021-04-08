In a bid to effectively control the rise in cases of Covid-19, a night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh 's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from today night.

Lucknow Police Commissioner, DK Thakur, on Wednesday said, "Night curfew to be imposed in Lucknow from tomorrow between 9 pm and 6 am."

The night curfew in Lucknow will continue till 30 April.

Taking to Twitter, the District Magistrate of Lucknow said, "In Lucknow, all government, non-government or privately managed schools, colleges and educational institutions and coaching institutes are closed, except medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, with immediate effect for the control of Covid-19 infection till April 15, 2021."

"However, in recognized educational institutions, examinations/practicals will be conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol," tweeted District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

Essential services exempted

There will be exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles, the Lucknow district magistrate said.

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge, a night curfew has also been imposed in Kanpur from 10 pm to 6 am. It will remain in place till 30 April, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said in a statement.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi informed, "Varanasi to observe a week-long curfew starting at 9 pm on April 8."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with several district magistrates.

Districts in the state that are reporting over 100 new Covid-19 infections everyday and have more than 500 active cases, the district magistrate may take a decision regarding holidays, barring examinations, depending upon local circumstances.

Stress was laid on Covid-19 testing of people at railway stations, bus stations for effective control over Covid-19 and for effective contract tracing.

Social distancing, masks made mandatory

Social distancing and masks have been made mandatory. 50% of the ambulance should be reserved for Covid-19 patients, while rest for the non-Covid-19 patients, the state government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the "grim" situation.

"The number of infected persons and deaths is rising. But instead of making adequate arrangements, the chief minister is travelling in different states and delivering speeches as the BJP's star campaigner," Yadav said in a statement.

"The BJP is making false claims over controlling COVID-19 only to garner praises. The result is that there is a second wave of COVID-19," the SP leader said.

BSP president Mayawati said the central and the state governments, as well as the people, should take the surge in coronavirus cases very seriously.

"But inaction towards violation of COVID protocol, especially in election rallies and roadshows, is a matter of grave concern. It needs appropriate attention," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Covid update

Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930.

The 40 new fatalities on Wednesday in the state include six from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 6,023 new cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur, among others. As many as 6.05 lakh patients have recovered and there are 31,987 active cases, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via