Uttar Pradesh, which is undergoing Assembly polls these days, has further relaxed night curfew guidelines seeing a major decline in daily Covid-19 infections in the state. As per the new guidelines issued today, the night curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been extended by an hour.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said today that "the night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm (to 6.00 am) instead of 10 pm."

There are a total of 15,276 active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. With 10 more deaths on Saturday, the state's death toll has reached 23,391. The relaxation in night curfew comes a day after the Election Commission of India also relaxed Covid-induced curbs placed on political campaigning of parties in the wake of Assembly polls in the state.

Phase 2 polling in UP tomorrow

During the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh election, the state's major belt of sugarcane farmers is set to vote tomorrow (February 14).

Around 35 lakh sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh, whose problems have become one of the top poll issues, will be deciding the fate of the candidates in 55 seats tomorrow. In phase-2 of the Uttar Pradesh election, a total of 586 candidates in the electoral fray for the 55 Assembly seats spread across nine districts.

Congress' Nawab Kazim Ali Khan from Rampur, Samajwadi Party's Supriya Aron from Bareilly Cantt, Keerat Singh Gurjar from Gangoh, and BJP's Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.