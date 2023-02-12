Uttar Pradesh: Nine students infected with chickenpox at govt school in Ballia
- The tests on children were conducted after some displayed symptoms like red spots on the face
Nine students and a teacher at a government school in Govindpur village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) are infected by chickenpox. The Superintendent of the Community Health Centre (Narahi) informed about the infections on Sunday. The tests on children were conducted after some displayed symptoms like red spots on the face.
