Nine students and a teacher at a government school in Govindpur village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) are infected by chickenpox. The Superintendent of the Community Health Centre (Narahi) informed about the infections on Sunday. The tests on children were conducted after some displayed symptoms like red spots on the face.

Lalji, the Block Education Officer of the district has also confirmed that assistant teacher Vivek Kumar is also infected with chickenpox.

The medical Superintendent added that the information about the infection in children was received on Friday and subsequently the health department started the treatment and also made efforts to restrict the spread of the disease.

According to the National Health Portal of India, chickenpox is a viral infection and is highly contagious. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Chickenpox primarily occurs in children under 10 years of age but can affect adults as well. The disease can be severe in adults. It causes different skin eruptions described as ‘pleomorphic rash’, besides itching, tiredness, and fever.

Regarding the treatment of the disease, the Apollo Hospital prescribes that in most cases, medical treatment for chickenpox is not required and doctors may advise waiting until the viral infection is completely cured. To relieve itching, doctors may prescribe antihistamines or topical ointments. Infected children are suggested not to attend schools or daycare to prevent the spread of the virus, whereas adults will be advised to stay home.

High-risk patients with severe complications may be prescribed antiviral drugs, which reduce the severity of the symptoms and heal faster.

The disease can be easily prevented with the right vaccination at an appropriate age. The doctors inform that the vaccination prevents chickenpox in 90% of children who receive it. The shot should be given when your child is between 12 and 15 months of age. A booster is given between 4 and 6 years of age.