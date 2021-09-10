The Covid pandemic situation is improving in Uttar Pradesh. The state reported only 11 new cases of Covid-19 24 hours and zero deaths, as per the state's health's bulletin.

Of the 11 fresh cases, three have been reported from Gorakhpur and one each from Allahabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Lucknow, Jalaun, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Auraiya, Mathura

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the state's 33 districts have not reported any active Covid-19 cases. Moreover, the state's 67 districts have not reported any new cases.

The 33 districts which have become Covid-19 free--Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, and Sonbhadra.

Currently, there are 199 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

In the past 24 hours, the UP government tested 2.26 lakh samples in 24 hours. Overall 7.42 crore tests have been done in the state, as per Uttar Pradesh's health department.

So far, around 7 crore people in the state have taken at least one dose of vaccine.

