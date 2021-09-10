Uttar Pradesh: No Covid-19 case reported in 33 districts

Uttar Pradesh: No Covid-19 case reported in 33 districts1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government said 67 districts have not reported any new cases
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Uttar Pradesh government said 67 districts have not reported any new cases
The Covid pandemic situation is improving in Uttar Pradesh. The state reported only 11 new cases of Covid-19 24 hours and zero deaths, as per the state's health's bulletin.
The Covid pandemic situation is improving in Uttar Pradesh. The state reported only 11 new cases of Covid-19 24 hours and zero deaths, as per the state's health's bulletin.
Of the 11 fresh cases, three have been reported from Gorakhpur and one each from Allahabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Lucknow, Jalaun, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Auraiya, Mathura
Of the 11 fresh cases, three have been reported from Gorakhpur and one each from Allahabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Lucknow, Jalaun, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Auraiya, Mathura
The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the state's 33 districts have not reported any active Covid-19 cases. Moreover, the state's 67 districts have not reported any new cases.
The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the state's 33 districts have not reported any active Covid-19 cases. Moreover, the state's 67 districts have not reported any new cases.
The 33 districts which have become Covid-19 free--Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, and Sonbhadra.
The 33 districts which have become Covid-19 free--Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, and Sonbhadra.
Currently, there are 199 active Covid-19 cases in the state.
Currently, there are 199 active Covid-19 cases in the state.
In the past 24 hours, the UP government tested 2.26 lakh samples in 24 hours. Overall 7.42 crore tests have been done in the state, as per Uttar Pradesh's health department.
In the past 24 hours, the UP government tested 2.26 lakh samples in 24 hours. Overall 7.42 crore tests have been done in the state, as per Uttar Pradesh's health department.
So far, around 7 crore people in the state have taken at least one dose of vaccine.
So far, around 7 crore people in the state have taken at least one dose of vaccine.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!