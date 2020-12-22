Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh officials told to trace people back from abroad in past 15 days
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh officials told to trace people back from abroad in past 15 days

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST PTI

  • The people, who came in the past 15 days from the countries where a new COVID-19 strain has been found, should be quarantined and their contacts be traced, CM Yogi Adityanath said at a review meeting

LUCKNOW : In a bid to prevent the spread of a new COVID strain, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to trace people who came from abroad in the past 15 days.

LUCKNOW : In a bid to prevent the spread of a new COVID strain, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to trace people who came from abroad in the past 15 days.

The people, who came in the past 15 days from the countries where a new COVID-19 strain has been found, should be quarantined and their contacts be traced, the CM said at a review meeting.

The people, who came in the past 15 days from the countries where a new COVID-19 strain has been found, should be quarantined and their contacts be traced, the CM said at a review meeting.

"In all districts, the administration should ensure compulsory contact tracing," the CM said according to a statement issued here.

He directed the Health Department to issue a separate helpline and said private labs should not charge more than 700 for a RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test.

The CM, however, expressed satisfaction at the recovery rate of 95.68 per cent in UP.

