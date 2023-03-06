Uttar Pradesh: Over 2 crore youths to get jobs in next 4 years, says Yogi Adityanath2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:01 AM IST
- Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Skill Development Mission has given a new identity, platform and flight to the aspirations of crores of youths of the country
Uttar Pradesh government is looking to generate employment for nearly 20 millions youths in the next 3-4 years, according to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi Adityanath was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day 'Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav', Adityanath said by developing the skills of UP's youth, the state can play the role of the growth engine of the country's economy.The government has started 'CM Apprenticeship Training' and seven-and-a-half-lakh youth of the state will be covered under the scheme, the CM said at the event jointly organised by the National Skill Development Mission and the Uttar Pradesh government.
