Uttar Pradesh government is looking to generate employment for nearly 20 millions youths in the next 3-4 years, according to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi Adityanath was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day 'Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav', Adityanath said by developing the skills of UP's youth, the state can play the role of the growth engine of the country's economy.The government has started 'CM Apprenticeship Training' and seven-and-a-half-lakh youth of the state will be covered under the scheme, the CM said at the event jointly organised by the National Skill Development Mission and the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The presence of 112 companies in this festival proves that we have potential. The move to connect thousands of youth with jobs and employment is related to the campaign to link Uttar Pradesh's scale with skill", he added.

CM Yogi pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Skill Development Mission has given a new identity, platform and flight to the aspirations of crores of youths of the country.

"Within the last 6 years, the state government has carried out skill development of 16 lakh youths through PM Skill Development Mission, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and Shram and Seva Yojana," he said.

CM Yogi further added saying, "Only a few days ago, our Government has entered into an agreement with Tata Technology to connect the youth of Uttar Pradesh with skill development. Through this, 35,000 youths will be given on-job and apprenticeship training. We have told every industry coming to the state to associate one or the other institution with them and contribute to the skill development of the youth of the place where the industry is set up. Now our youths will not have to migrate as they will get employment in their villages and districts. With this, according to the vision of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh will be able to discharge the role of growth engine of the country's economy."

